Savannah Hockey Classic drops puck for last time at Savannah Civic Center this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll need proof of a negative test within or 72 hours of entering the Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic or proof that you have been vaccinated.

The classic started Friday night with several matches and continues Saturday evening.

There was a large crowd for the return of the Savannah Hockey Classic after they cancelled last year because of COVID.

But, it’s also the last weekend it will happen through those doors. They’re calling it the Frozen Finale because the tournament will have a new home next year -the Enmarket Arena.

For 23 years, fans have filled the seats of the Civic Center as players hit the ice.

“I’m excited. I’m glad I can finally see hockey again,” said UGA fan Austin Willcoxon.

The drop of the puck and clashing hockey sticks is something people are gonna miss here.

“I’m glad I got to witness it.”

And the rivalry. Everyone has their own favorite thing about hockey.

“I like hearing the fight songs after they score.”

But one thing they can all agree on is the Civic Center is home.

“I wanna just wait and see what it’s gonna be like. I mean, you know, I’m old school. I’m old school Savannah. This has been my arena for ages.”

The puck drops at 5:30pm. Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech and UGA will hit the ice.

