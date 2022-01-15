Sky Cams
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for rape, escape, among other charges

Darren Devine
Darren Devine(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for escape, rape, and other charges.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 30-year-old Darren Devine. Devine is 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and a reddish/brown beard.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen in the area of Post Road, near buffalo Road and Dubberly Road.

Devine is wanted for escape, rape, aggravated assault, witness tampering, and felon obstruction (violence against an officer).

Details are limited on where Devine escaped from. As soon as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office releases more information, WTOC will have an update.

Anyone with information should call 911, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912.427.5970, or the Wayne County 911 Center at 912.427.5992.

