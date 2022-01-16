1 person dead after gun fire at house party in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after gun fire erupted at a house party in Claxton.

Sheriff Mac Edwards tells WTOC that gunshots were exchanged at a house party on Caddie Green Road, off of Highway 301 North of Claxton around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Edwards says the GBI is handling the investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

