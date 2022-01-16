Sky Cams
1 person dead after gun fire at house party in Claxton

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after gun fire erupted at a house party in Claxton.

Sheriff Mac Edwards tells WTOC that gunshots were exchanged at a house party on Caddie Green Road, off of Highway 301 North of Claxton around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Edwards says the GBI is handling the investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

