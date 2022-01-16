First Alert: Gusty wind continues into the evening, cold air to follow!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday remains a First Alert Weather Day as gusty wind continues into the evening. Our Wind Advisory is in effect until 1AM Monday.

We’ll have sustained wind over 20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 miles per hour likely. This will lead to the opportunity for downed trees and power lines, leading to spotty power outages. The wind will hold above 15 miles per hour Sunday evening as temperatures dip back into the 40s after sunset.

Monday Tybee Tides: 6.6′ 7:35AM I 0.0′ 2:04PM I 5.6′ 7:57PM

Colder air moves in on Monday with lows back in the mid to upper 30s away from the coast Monday morning. Factor in the wind, and the “feels like” temperatures will be below freezing at daybreak on Monday. Some of us will “feel like” the 20s at daybreak, so dress warm! A westerly wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour will stick around on Monday, with gusts over 20 likely. Highs only climb to the low to mid 50s on Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday morning will be even colder with a light freeze likely away from the coast, including Savannah and surrounding cities. Communities west of I-95 will wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs once again top out in the mid 50s with sunshine.

The middle of the week continues to remain dry with highs returning to the 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

Our next front moves in on Thursday, ushering in another shot of cold air. Rain will accompany this front on Thursday with another chance of moisture on Friday.

There is not much agreement on the timing of moisture after the front moves through Thursday. Long-range models are consistent with another storm system impacting the southeast this weekend with wintry precipitation possible. Locally, liquid precipitation is still the most likely outcome this weekend, but we will continue to fine-tune the forecast.

The certainty is that some of the coldest air of the season is on the way, with upper 20s likely for Savannah Saturday and Sunday morning. Inland areas will be waking up to temperatures in the mid 20s this weekend with highs only reaching the mid 40s.

Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

