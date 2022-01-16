Sky Cams
Hilton Head man wanted for sexual assault arrested after standoff

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man wanted for sexual assault after a standoff early Saturday morning.

Deputies say on Thursday, a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by 59-year-old Donald Veitch II at his home on Hilton Head Island.

Investigators spoke with Veitch on the phone, he agreed to come in for an interview, but never showed up.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for his arrest for Criminal Conduct 1st degree and kidnapping, as well as to search his home.

After contacting Veitch again on Friday, they learned he was at a home on Brotherhood Road, and may try to harm himself.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT personnel responded to the location.

After several hours of communicating with Veitch, SWAT members entered the residence after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, disarmed Veitch, and took him into custody.

