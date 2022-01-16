Sky Cams
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, we’re also celebrating history in Savannah.

The city’s first monument honoring Dr. King was unveiled Saturday.

It’s history and what better day to reveal it than on Dr. King’s 93rd birthday.

His sister-in-law, Dr. Naomi King and city leaders said his fight and “dream” continues.

“For people, generations to come will come here to see this dedicated to a man who spent considerable time here in Savannah,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The monument took almost four years for it to be revealed on a special day — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Former mayor and current State Representative Edna Jackson said Savannah was the first city in Georgia to desegregate. Jackson said back in the 1960s, Dr. King came to Savannah during their fight for Civil Rights and she’ll never forget his words.

“It will always stick in my mind and in my heart he said Savannah didn’t need his leadership, it was because of Westley Law, Curtis V. Cooper, and many, many, many others,” said Rep. Edna Jackson.

Dr. King’s sister-in-law Naomi King said the monument is an honor, but don’t forget his “dream”.

“If those who heard that speech and digested that speech, would do all they can to make that come to pass... if they would do that, live like that, it would make Dr. King very happy,” said Dr. King’s sister-in-law Naomi King.

She said his dream, his fight starts, within each one of us and there’s still work to be done.

“We are still fighting, of course, to make this a better world and that is what, in particular, Martin Luther King Jr. was fighting for himself.”

Plant Riverside will have tributes and celebrations for Dr. King through Monday night.

