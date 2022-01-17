Annual MLK Concert set for Monday in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While some of Savannah’s MLK events were postponed this year, one favorite tradition is back.

The annual MLK Concert promoting social justice will take place Monday afternoon at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah, located at 311 E Harris St., on Troup Square.

The event will feature local musicians including Huxsie Scott, Cynthia Utterbach, Kim Pelote, Jacqueline Hamilton, Eric Jones and many more. Rev Carlson of the UU church will give the invocation, MLK Jr. observance Day Association dignitaries will be recognized, and an freewill offering will be taken to benefit the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association Scholarship Fund.

This concert is at 2 p.m. and per Church policy, all attendees must be vaccinated.

