Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Annual MLK Concert set for Monday in downtown Savannah

The annual MLK Concert takes place Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah.
The annual MLK Concert takes place Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While some of Savannah’s MLK events were postponed this year, one favorite tradition is back.

The annual MLK Concert promoting social justice will take place Monday afternoon at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah, located at 311 E Harris St., on Troup Square.

The event will feature local musicians including Huxsie Scott, Cynthia Utterbach, Kim Pelote, Jacqueline Hamilton, Eric Jones and many more. Rev Carlson of the UU church will give the invocation, MLK Jr. observance Day Association dignitaries will be recognized, and an freewill offering will be taken to benefit the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association Scholarship Fund.

This concert is at 2 p.m. and per Church policy, all attendees must be vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
15-year-old killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
Investigation underway after 4 people shot on Graydon Street in Savannah
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Source: WTOC
Hilton Head man wanted for sexual assault arrested after standoff
Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire on Tybee Island Saturday.
Crews put out early morning fire on Tybee

Latest News

UGA Hockey Visits Children's Hospital
Ice Dawgs make special trip to children’s hospital
Metter, Ga.
MLK parades canceled in Metter, Claxton
Martin Luther King, Jr. monument, park dedication on Saturday in Savannah
Parade returns to Springfield for MLK Jr. Day in Effingham County