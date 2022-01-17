Sky Cams
Beach High School to continue virtual learning for another week

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beach High School will continue with virtual learning this week due to continued staff impacts related to COVID-19, according to the school system.

DETAILS:  No In-Person Classroom Activities at School for Students

  • This virtual shift remains in effect and includes all school activities.
  • January 18 – January 21, students should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules.
  • Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game/practice cancellations.  Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.
  • Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school.  The school will not be open for appointments
  • Students/families will be able to pick up a lunch meal from the school cafeteria each day from 11:30am to 12:30pm.  At this time, school is expected to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, January 24th.  If that schedule changes, families will be alerted through the Parent Notification System.

