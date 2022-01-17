Beach High School to continue virtual learning for another week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beach High School will continue with virtual learning this week due to continued staff impacts related to COVID-19, according to the school system.

DETAILS: No In-Person Classroom Activities at School for Students

This virtual shift remains in effect and includes all school activities.

January 18 – January 21, students should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules.

Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game/practice cancellations. Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.

Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school. The school will not be open for appointments

Students/families will be able to pick up a lunch meal from the school cafeteria each day from 11:30am to 12:30pm. At this time, school is expected to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, January 24th. If that schedule changes, families will be alerted through the Parent Notification System.

