Beach High School to continue virtual learning for another week
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beach High School will continue with virtual learning this week due to continued staff impacts related to COVID-19, according to the school system.
DETAILS: No In-Person Classroom Activities at School for Students
- This virtual shift remains in effect and includes all school activities.
- January 18 – January 21, students should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules.
- Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game/practice cancellations. Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.
- Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school. The school will not be open for appointments
- Students/families will be able to pick up a lunch meal from the school cafeteria each day from 11:30am to 12:30pm. At this time, school is expected to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, January 24th. If that schedule changes, families will be alerted through the Parent Notification System.
