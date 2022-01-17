Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.(AP Photo/James Carbone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Source: WTOC
Hilton Head man wanted for sexual assault arrested after standoff

Latest News

Lyons pharmacy still seeing steady increase in people getting COVID tested, vaccinated
Statesboro Chamber of Commerce ready to celebrate 100 years
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
A rabbi taken hostage at a Texas synagogue this weekend is sharing how the hostage-taker talked...
Texas community reeling after synagogue standoff
Sotheby's to auction off rare 555.5-carat black diamond next month.
555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai from space