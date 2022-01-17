Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia bank employee has been sentenced to federal prison for using a stolen identity to take out more than $750,000 in fraudulent loans.

A U.S. District Court judge ordered a 10-month prison sentence for Jason McMillan of Savannah after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office for Georgia’s Southern District said in a news release that 46-year-old McMillan used his job as a commercial loan officer at a Chatham County bank to take out four loans between 2009 and 2019. Prosecutors say the loans were taken out using someone else’s identity and fraudulently stated the money was being used to buy industrial farm equipment.

Prosecutors said the bank uncovered the fraud during an internal investigation.

