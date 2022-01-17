Effingham Co. hosts annual parade for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returned to the streets of downtown Springfield on Monday.

Although the parade itself was only about 15 minutes long, they hope the message it sends to their community, lasts much longer.

“He fought for all of us that we might one day be united as a community, as a nation,” said Parade Grand Marshal Richard Garvin.

On Monday in Effingham County, that unity Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once fought for, was put on display.

“Here in Effingham County we’ve been known to stick together no matter what. Even if it’s just us out here celebrating we’re here to do what we got to do,” said Garvin.

The theme of this year’s parade, ‘Strength in Unity. A Dream to Continue.’

Those words from Dr. King still inspiring action today.

“I think it’s important to show up. To be seen to show up. Not to just say things are important but to put action to that. Let your feet do the talking as well,” said David Rose who attended the parade with his family.

Placing one foot in front of the other, striding towards unity, following the example left before them

“His march in Birmingham, Alabama really affected us and made us one big community instead of being separated all these years,” said Trey Daughtry

Brought together by movement, a simple step in the right direction creating enough momentum that even decades later we look for the imprint of his tracks to help guide us towards a brighter tomorrow.

“I think it’s important for her (my daughter) to come out here and support and celebrate a day of equality and togetherness and kindness and just community. The sense of community in Springfield and Effingham County,” said Mark Weese.

So, as they march in his honor, they continue towards his dream, one step at a time.

