Fire damages residential building on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a residential building on Tybee Island Sunday night. This was the second fire reported on Tybee over the weekend.

According to a Tybee Island Fire Rescue Facebook post, a report of a structure fire in the Eagles Nest subdivision came in around 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival, Tybee Fire crews found a three story residential structure with flames coming from the roof. All residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The fire was located in the attic. Firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, and the fire damage was contained to the attic and roof.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Chatham Emergency Services also responded to provide assistance.

