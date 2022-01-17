Sky Cams
Ga. officers seize ecstasy pills made to look like Mickey Mouse

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SPAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) — Hundreds of ecstasy pills made to look like the cartoon character Mickey Mouse were recently discovered during a Spalding County traffic stop.

A car driven by 45-year-old Kendrick Ponder was pulled over on Locust Grove on Jan. 9.

During a search of Ponder’s car, a Spalding County Sheriff’s Office deputy found 1.7 pounds of ecstasy along with cocaine and marijuana.

Kendrick Ponder
Kendrick Ponder(CBS46)

Drug dealers often make ecstasy tablets that look like candy in order to make it more appealing and less dangerous to casual users. Ecstasy is a party drug that is primarily used by teens and young adults.

Ponder was held in Spalding County jail without bond. He is being charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

