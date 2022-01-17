Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 01-17-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still pretty windy this MLK Jr Day, with some gusts clocked at in the 30s. The snow storm over New England and high pressure to the west puts us in a very pinched pressure gradient until tomorrow morning. Everyone finally reached and breached 50° after a cold and windy morning and early afternoon. Temps will plunge after 5:45pm sunset.

Daybreak Tuesday freezing all the way to the islands! Savannah 30°, Statesboro 29° and Hilton Head 33° with sunshine to start and some clouds building in the afternoon, highs in the middle 50s. There is also a Freeze Warning south of the Altamaha all the way to Jekyll and St. Simons Islands.

Middle 60s return for highs Wednesday and Thursday with a just above freezing start on Wednesday and 40s to begin Thursday. However, a cold front will swing through Thursday with a 50% chance of rain.

The cold front will move into the area on Thursday, then stall just off the coast producing scattered rain showers. Colder will hold off until Thursday evening.

Friday and Saturday: An area of low pressure, a coastal low, will develop along the front. While there has been a drastic run-to-run inconsistency between the global models, meaning low confidence, there is potential for wintery precipitation across all or parts of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

We’re leaning towards freezing rain for inland South Carolina and Georgia before Daybreak Friday. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day on Friday with rain potentially switching over to freezing rain. Accumulation is key to listen for to stay safe on the roads.

We’ve made Friday and Saturday First Alert Weather Days for that reason. It’s all about timing, and it may be out of here by Saturday, which would cancel the alert, but there are too many inconsistencies this far out.

Here’s hoping for all you snow lovers,

~JErtle

