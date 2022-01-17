Sky Cams
Lowcountry honors Dr. King with memorial program in Bluffton

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - While many Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events were postponed or canceled throughout the Lowcountry, the 37th annual MLK Festival went on in Bluffton. Just with a few extra precautions to make sure people felt as safe as possible.

“We are offering inside free COVID testing to those who come in. We also are requiring masks today and so, we felt it was so important to honor such a monumental day and do so with the safety of the general public in mind,” Bluffton MLK Observance Committee Chair Bridgette Frazier said.

The celebration started inside the May River Theatre with a memorial program. Frazier says this community has special ties to Dr. King.

“We have a lot of elders in the area who are familiar who met him on his tours and things here,” Frazier said.

So, they gather Monday, but she says more progress has to be made.

“Though we’ve made great strides we still have quite a ways to go in terms of exacting exactly what equity and equality for all are,” Frazier said.

It’s a mission focused on in Bluffton every Martin Luther King, Jr. Day for nearly four decades.

“We believe that in honoring him today it shows our commitment to the ideals that he espoused as well as our commitment of seeing those things through,” Frazier said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

