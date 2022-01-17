Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Lyons pharmacy still seeing steady increase in people getting COVID tested, vaccinated

(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy holiday season is weeks behind us, but some local pharmacists say they’re still seeing a steady increase of people getting tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated against it.

Allcare Pharmacy in Lyons is one of the only locally-owned pharmacies in the area that has the COVID vaccine and the test.

Pharmacist and co-wwner Trent Akins says because of this they often get overflow from the surrounding areas. He says most of the tests they’re administering, lately, are for people who say they need it to travel.

He says out of all the tests they give they see about a 50/50 split of negative and positive results. Right now, Akins says they’re selling about 60 at-home test kits a day and testing about 10 people in-house a day. He says the at-home test kits are extremely popular.

“We’ve been able to keep them, but we were running out every day. But so far, we’ve been able to keep up with the demand of it,” Akins said.

Akins says this pharmacy also has the anti-viral pill for treatment of COVID. He says some people are driving in from places as far away as Dublin to get it.

“So, far we’ve been the only one that’s been able to get it, so we’re having people coming from other towns to get the anti-COVID medication,” Akins said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Source: WTOC
Hilton Head man wanted for sexual assault arrested after standoff

Latest News

Beach High School to continue virtual learning for another week
The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, despite...
Omicron wave likely won't peak for weeks, surgeon general says
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers
Source: WTOC
Bryan Co. Schools no longer requiring asymptomatic students to quarantine after close contact