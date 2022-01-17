Lyons pharmacy still seeing steady increase in people getting COVID tested, vaccinated

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy holiday season is weeks behind us, but some local pharmacists say they’re still seeing a steady increase of people getting tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated against it.

Allcare Pharmacy in Lyons is one of the only locally-owned pharmacies in the area that has the COVID vaccine and the test.

Pharmacist and co-wwner Trent Akins says because of this they often get overflow from the surrounding areas. He says most of the tests they’re administering, lately, are for people who say they need it to travel.

He says out of all the tests they give they see about a 50/50 split of negative and positive results. Right now, Akins says they’re selling about 60 at-home test kits a day and testing about 10 people in-house a day. He says the at-home test kits are extremely popular.

“We’ve been able to keep them, but we were running out every day. But so far, we’ve been able to keep up with the demand of it,” Akins said.

Akins says this pharmacy also has the anti-viral pill for treatment of COVID. He says some people are driving in from places as far away as Dublin to get it.

“So, far we’ve been the only one that’s been able to get it, so we’re having people coming from other towns to get the anti-COVID medication,” Akins said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.