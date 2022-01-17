Sky Cams
Members of Dr. King’s fraternity hold community cleanup to honor his legacy

(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today was a day on, not off, for members of one local fraternity. Giving back to the community through a cleanup of one Savannah neighborhood Monday morning, members of Alpha Phi Alpha honoring the legacy of their fraternity brother, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A cold, windy morning didn’t slow down members of the local Beta Phi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.

“It’s not that cold...as long as you keep moving, you’re good,” community cleanup coordinator Sal Mullgrav said.

Mullgrav hopes the cleanup might inspire others to do the same in their own neighborhoods.

“If you don’t care about your community, nothing’s going to change,” he said. “Dr. Martin Luther King gave us that foundation, and we take that foundation that he gave us, and we have to keep it going and honor his memory for years to come.”

“We can’t relegate the MLK holiday or MLK observance to a parade. We didn’t have a parade; we’re all disappointed about that. But that does not stop us from doing kindness, it does not stop us from performing acts of service, it does not stop us from showing up,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, also a Alpha Phi Alpha member.

“And we’re going to keep doing that. That’s what we love to do, that’s what we’re here for, and yeah...we’re just going to keep doing it,” Mullgrav said.

