MLK Day parade returns to Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia community took the time to honor the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday by watching the 6th annual MLK parade.

This year’s parade theme is “Pushing the Dream Forward in Unity.” People who came out to watch say it was so nice to get together and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy as one.

“He was a great teacher, preacher and leader for us all,” Wanda Parrish said.

“He stood up for what was right,” Marcel McManus said.

It was a celebration that folks in the Vidalia community say they were excited to have back.

“Let’s not forget this day because it’s very important to all,” Jennifer Floyd said.

With the new parade route being down Highway 280 this year, organizers say it made for a more convenient spot where people could gather to watch.

“It’s very exciting, it was a beautiful turnout,” Parrish said.

Floyd watched the parade with her grandkids. She says it’s so important that they understand who Dr. King was and the foundation he laid out for everybody.

“Not only myself, but my grandchildren have an opportunity to be a part of such a great man who impacted our country not just our community,” Floyd said.

City leaders, church groups, dancers, and even the Vidalia onion, all took part.

“Honor Dr. Martin Luther King for what he has done for everybody,” Keliliah McManus said.

