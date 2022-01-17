MONDAY | Dress for a cold, windy morning and chilly afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s a very brisk morning with cold temperatures and gusty breezes. Temperatures range from the upper 30s to mid-40s through the morning commute. The wind makes it feel like it’s in the 20s and lower 30s.

There are lots of clouds this morning, but the forecast remains dry today. Clouds give way to more sunshine by mid-morning. Temperatures warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s by noon and are forecast to peak in the low, to mid, 50s between 1 and 3 p.m.

Clouds try to return this evening as temperatures, quickly, cool through the 40s and back into the 30s after sunset. A widespread frost and/or light freeze is expected Tuesday morning. Savannah should, briefly, cool below freezing early Tuesday; depending on how many clouds stick-around tonight.

Tuesday afternoon will be chilly. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 50s between 1 and 3 p.m. A gradual warming-trend lingers into mid-week. Thursday should have the mildest afternoon; mid to upper 60s for most.

ANOTHER WINTER BLAST LATE THIS WEEK -

A strong cold front is forecast to move through late Thursday. Much colder air filters in Thursday night and Friday. At the same time, passing disturbances will help produce waves of light rain showers. As colder air filters in late Friday and Friday night, a period of wintry weather is possible. Regardless, much colder air is in the forecast and a hard freeze, or two, may occur late this week. Stay tuned.

Have a wonderful Martin Luther King Jr. Day,

