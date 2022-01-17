Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet

NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of...
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of Jupiter, depicted in this illustration.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is crediting so-called “citizen scientists” with helping to make a huge discovery in space.

The agency said the citizen scientists collaborated with professional astronomers to discover a planet that’s about the same size as Jupiter, but with about three times the mass.

The planet is about 379 light-years from Earth and is orbiting a star with the same mass as the sun.

The citizen scientists were able to help NASA pin down the planet’s size and mass and track it.

They did so through online volunteer projects that allow anyone to look through NASA telescope data for signs of planets beyond our solar system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Source: WTOC
Hilton Head man wanted for sexual assault arrested after standoff

Latest News

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles
Effingham Co. hosts annual parade for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Effingham Co. hosts annual parade for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Members of Dr. King’s fraternity hold community cleanup to honor his legacy
Members of Dr. King’s fraternity hold community cleanup to honor his legacy
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff