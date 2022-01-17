Sky Cams
S. Carolina governor prepares for State of the State speech

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to brag about his accomplishments and lay out his goals for 2022 on Wednesday at his annual State of the State speech before the General Assembly.

McMaster will speak to both senators and representatives in the South Carolina House chamber at 7 p.m. The speech will be carried live by SCETV.

McMaster will likely hit familiar themes made in his budget request to lawmakers earlier this month and public appearances last year like an income tax cut and changing the formula the state uses to fund public schools. McMaster will also likely mention achievements he is proud of from last year including a new law that bans most abortions.

