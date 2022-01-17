Savannah Police respond to shooting on Graydon Street
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to 1100 Graydon Street for a shooting Sunday night.
Officers say they found four victims with gunshot wounds.
All four victims were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. The other three had non-life threatening injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
