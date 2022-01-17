Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Police respond to shooting on Graydon Street

Police lights
Police lights(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to 1100 Graydon Street for a shooting Sunday night.

Officers say they found four victims with gunshot wounds.

All four victims were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. The other three had non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
1 person dead after gunfire at house party in Claxton
Darren Devine
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for rape, escape, among other charges
Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire on Tybee Island Saturday.
Crews put out early morning fire on Tybee
Source: WTOC
Hilton Head man wanted for sexual assault arrested after standoff
Anthony Best was arrested Thursday night and charged with indecent exposure.
Beaufort Police arrest registered sex offender

Latest News

One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
1 person dead after gunfire at house party in Claxton
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Source: WTOC
Hilton Head man wanted for sexual assault arrested after standoff
Anthony Best was arrested Thursday night and charged with indecent exposure.
Beaufort Police arrest registered sex offender