Shuman Elementary moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shuman Elementary will temporarily shift to remote learning Tuesday through Friday, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
This is due to COVID-19 cases among students and staff that is impacting staff availability.
At this time, school is expected to resume in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 24.
