Shuman Elementary moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shuman Elementary will temporarily shift to remote learning Tuesday through Friday, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

This is due to COVID-19 cases among students and staff that is impacting staff availability.

At this time, school is expected to resume in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

