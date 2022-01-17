Statesboro Chamber of Commerce ready to celebrate 100 years

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One Statesboro organization will mark a milestone Thursday night.

As the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber prepares to celebrate its 100th birthday, one small business owner said entrepreneurs need a chamber now as much as ever.

Larry Clark opened his barber shop less than three years ago. He calls it an “uphill battle” to start something new.

“It’s kind of hard to first get your name out there. Once you get it out there, it’s easy. That’s one of the main reasons I joined the Statesboro Chamber of Commerce,” Clark said.

The chamber marks its centennial this year. They’ll opt “up” from their traditional annual luncheon to a dinner with community awards and more.

Organizers say that networking and support a chamber can give helps grow - and attract- new business to town.

“Seeing businesses be successful and become successful parts of the community helps attract more businesses here to be successful,” said Landon Haralson, with the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber.

For Clark, he hopes it’s the ground floor to growth.

“Building a rapport with other businesses is very important because most big businesses that you see, they started out small,” Clark said.

That annual meeting happens Thursday evening and you can still be part of it.

