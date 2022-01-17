Tips to hopefully lower amount of pedestrian-involved crashes

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry highway patrol trooper is saying 2021 brought an uptick in pedestrian involved accidents.

The trooper said certain roads are more dangerous than others. He says, to avoid any accidents, you should walk the opposite direction of traffic and wear a reflective vest to make yourself more seen.

“We want everyone to be safe, we want the public to realize that whether you’re driving around, walking, on a bicycle, motorcycle or whatever when you’re on these highways that’s the most dangerous thing that you would do on a daily basis and it’s not just South Carolina alone, it’s nationwide,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

On this road specifically, he says last year was worse than before.

“Along US 21, we’ve seen an uprise last year in pedestrian related fatalities. We had five on this stretch of highway just last year alone,” he said.

He has a few specific suggestions for drivers to better that.

“It’s very simple. Wear your seatbelt, don’t drink and drive, don’t drive distracted and drive the speed limit. If you do those four things, your chances of being in a collision go drastically down,” Pye said.

He said it’s difficult to get these numbers down as these incidents happen nationwide, but he believes these tips will help.

