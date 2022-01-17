Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Troopers: One person dead after crash in Beaufort County

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday on S.C. Highway 46.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday on S.C. Highway 46.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a one-car crash in Beaufort County.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday on S.C. Highway 46.

A 2015 Chevrolet Truck was traveling on SC Highway 46 when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and then hit a ditch, South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins says.

The driver was the only passenger, Collins says.

The name of the deceased has not been released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Collins says the crash remains under investigation by the state highway patrol.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
15-year-old killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
Investigation underway after 4 people shot on Graydon Street in Savannah
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Source: WTOC
Hilton Head man wanted for sexual assault arrested after standoff
Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire on Tybee Island Saturday.
Crews put out early morning fire on Tybee

Latest News

Tyler Henderson, Thomas Co. fugitive in custody
Thomas Co. fugitive captured
File photo inside the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.
Winter storm impacting flights at Savannah airport
Tybee Island Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the Eagles Nest subdivision Sunday...
Fire damages residential building on Tybee
The annual MLK Concert takes place Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah.
Annual MLK Concert set for Monday in downtown Savannah
Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
Investigation underway after 4 people shot on Graydon Street in Savannah