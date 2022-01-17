Winter storm impacting flights at Savannah airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice is blasting through parts of the U.S. Southeast and bringing significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern portion Monday.

Several flight delays and cancellations are being reported at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport due to Winter Storm Izzy. As of Monday morning at 8 a.m., five incoming flights were cancelled, and four departures were cancelled with one delay.

Airport officials say for specific flight status, the airline will always be your best source for information.

To check flight arrival and departure status at the Savannah airport, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.