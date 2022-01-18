Sky Cams
2 injured, 1 critically, in Colleton County crash

Crews responded to the 12700 block of Green Pond Highway just north of SpringHill Road at...
Crews responded to the 12700 block of Green Pond Highway just north of SpringHill Road at approximately 1:01 p.m.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Green Pond residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, firefighters say.

Crews responded to the 12700 block of Green Pond Highway just north of SpringHill Road at approximately 1:01 p.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters say a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Green Pond Highway when it crossed over into the southbound ditch. The car struck two trees and overturned, firefighters say.

The 19-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected through the sunroof and suffered critical injuries, a report states. She was airlifted to the trauma center at MUSC.

The second patient, a 23-year-old passenger who was also not wearing a seatbelt, suffered multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury, the report states. She was also taken to MUSC for treatment.

