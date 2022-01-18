Adhesive spill shuts down portion of I-95 in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Interstate 95 has been shut down for hours overnight after a tanker truck caught fire and spilled flooring adhesive that it was carrying shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 67 in Liberty County.

Liberty County Fire Services says a crew is working on cleaning up the adhesive, but it will take several hours. At last check, the portion of road was still closed. The Georgia Department of Transportation’s anticipated end time for the clean up is Jan. 18, 2022, 5:15 a.m.

