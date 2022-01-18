Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Adhesive spill shuts down portion of I-95 in Liberty Co.

Adhesive spill slows traffic on I-95 in Liberty Co.
Adhesive spill slows traffic on I-95 in Liberty Co.(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Interstate 95 has been shut down for hours overnight after a tanker truck caught fire and spilled flooring adhesive that it was carrying shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 67 in Liberty County.

Liberty County Fire Services says a crew is working on cleaning up the adhesive, but it will take several hours. At last check, the portion of road was still closed. The Georgia Department of Transportation’s anticipated end time for the clean up is Jan. 18, 2022, 5:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael files motion for new trial
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday on S.C. Highway 46.
Troopers: One person dead after crash in Beaufort County
SCDOT employees loading salt in preparation for a winter storm. (SCDOT file photo)
Roadway roundup: Highway crews preparing for winter weather
SCHP investigating fatal morning crash on SC 462 in Jasper Co.
File photo
Savannah gas prices rise slightly from last week