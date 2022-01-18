Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to barricaded subject on Ashton Cove Drive

(Storyblocks.com)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene of a barricaded subject.

The sheriff’s office and a SWAT team are on Ashton Cove Drive on Hilton Head Island.

They are asking residents and motorists near the area to expect increased law enforcement and to avoid the area.

Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.
