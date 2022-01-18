Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to barricaded subject on Ashton Cove Drive
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene of a barricaded subject.
The sheriff’s office and a SWAT team are on Ashton Cove Drive on Hilton Head Island.
They are asking residents and motorists near the area to expect increased law enforcement and to avoid the area.
