Fire damages four homes on Victory Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah fire crews say a fire at an empty house spread to three others in the neighborhood overnight.

Savannah Fire says they responded to the call on the 700 block of Victory drive where a vacant house was on fire.

That fire spread to two other houses - a second vacant house and a home where people lived.

A fourth house, along with a car, only had minor damage.

Luckily, no one was injured but two people and two pets were displaced

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials said they suspect people were using the empty house where the fire started as shelter from the cold weather.

