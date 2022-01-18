First Black school in Liberty Co. remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s visits

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Liberty County remembers the times he came to visit.

Dorchester Academy has been open for more than 150 years. It started as a one-room school house for freed slaves and eventually became a meeting place for civil rights icons like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This room is the Martin Luther King Suite, where he stayed when he was at Dorchester Academy,” said James Baker, the overseer of Dorchester Academy.

It was an all-Black school, the first in the county.

“The people were together here,” Baker said.

You can walk through here and see much of what Dr. King is known for. He worked on the “I Have a Dream” speech, planned for the Birmingham March and hosted Southern Christian Leadership Conference meetings.

“They did all that right here,” Baker said. “It was during that time.”

The flooring, furniture and the bed are all the same. They even have the same bible passage Dr. King had open before he left — Judges 5.

“Everything you see the way it is now is the way he said he left it”

But why did Dr. King choose Dorchester?

“He felt at ease that he could be on the campus here without interfering with anyone else and without anyone interfering with him,” said the overseer.

Baker said there also weren’t many other places Black people felt comfortable gathering during those times before integration. Dorchester Academy was one of only 11 stops in Georgia on the Civil Rights trail.

The academy closed in the 1940s after public education became accessible to Black people. Baker said the preservation of the building makes this more than a museum for the people of Liberty County.

“The history that it carries. You know, from way back 200 years ago.”

The building is going through some renovations and upgrades right now. It has been closed to the public for a couple of years.

They are still planning a nine-mile walk to the school building this summer to raise money for the museum and remember the students who walked that far for an education.

