Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Georgia Historical Society’s Research Center reopening after expansion, renovations

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A treasure trove of Georgia history is housed here in Savannah, and is about to reopen for everyone to see.

The Georgia Historical Society’s Research Center has undergone a three-year, multi-million dollar renovation and expansion, and it’s opening on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

GHS is home to the oldest collection of Georgia history materials anywhere. It has 5 million manuscripts, documents, photographs, rare books, and artifacts. This includes a new archival wing and updates to the historic GHS Reading Room and Abrahams Archival Annex. It’s used by over 60,000 researchers each year, ranging from professional historians to teachers and documentary film makers such as the History Channel, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and the BBC.

The Research Center consists of three adjoining buildings constructed over three centuries: Hodgson Hall built in 1876, the Abrahams Archival Annex in 1970, and the new archival wing built last year. For additional information, click here.

WTOC’s Kyle Jordan got a first look inside the center on Morning Break and showed us what we can expect.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael files motion for new trial
Liberty County Fire Services says a tanker caught fire and spilled flooring adhesive that it...
Adhesive spill shuts down I-95 North in Liberty Co. for hours overnight

Latest News

Local real estate trends for 2022
Local real estate trends for 2022
Georgia Historical Society’s Research Center reopening
Georgia Historical Society’s Research Center reopening after expansion, renovations
Local real estate trends for 2022
Local real estate trends for 2022
Fans at the 2022 Savannah Hockey Classic's Frozen Finale
Fans at Savannah Hockey Classic excited for Ghost Pirates season