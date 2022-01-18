Georgia Historical Society’s Research Center reopening after expansion, renovations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A treasure trove of Georgia history is housed here in Savannah, and is about to reopen for everyone to see.

The Georgia Historical Society’s Research Center has undergone a three-year, multi-million dollar renovation and expansion, and it’s opening on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

GHS is home to the oldest collection of Georgia history materials anywhere. It has 5 million manuscripts, documents, photographs, rare books, and artifacts. This includes a new archival wing and updates to the historic GHS Reading Room and Abrahams Archival Annex. It’s used by over 60,000 researchers each year, ranging from professional historians to teachers and documentary film makers such as the History Channel, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and the BBC.

The Research Center consists of three adjoining buildings constructed over three centuries: Hodgson Hall built in 1876, the Abrahams Archival Annex in 1970, and the new archival wing built last year. For additional information, click here.

WTOC’s Kyle Jordan got a first look inside the center on Morning Break and showed us what we can expect.

