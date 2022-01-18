Sky Cams
Groves High School shifts to virtual learning for the week of Jan. 18

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, all students at Groves High School will shift to virtual learning for the rest of the week due to COVID related issues and confirmed positive cases among staff and students that is impacting staff availability at the school.

Students and families can pick up a lunch at the school’s bus ramp each day from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

DETAILS FROM SCCPSS:

  • This virtual shift goes into effect Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and includes all school activities.
  • January 18 – January 21, students should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules.
  • Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game/practice cancellations. Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.
  • Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school. The school will not be open for appointments.

The district plans for students at Groves High to return to the classroom for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24. Families will be alerted through the Parent Notification System if that should change.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

