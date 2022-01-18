Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael files motion for new trial
Liberty County Fire Services says a tanker caught fire and spilled flooring adhesive that it...
Adhesive spill shuts down I-95 North in Liberty Co. for hours overnight

Latest News

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to visit Ukraine, meet Russia’s FM as tensions flare
A house slid off of its foundation in the early morning hours of Monday in Bellevue, Washington.
RAW: House slid off foundation in Washington state
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion