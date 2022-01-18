Liberty County School System moving to virtual learning for all students

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is moving to virtual learning for all students from Jan. 20-28.

According to the school system, the decision was made due to staff shortages and the rise of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The school system said students will follow their regular daily schedule during these virtual learning days. Teachers will continue to provide virtual instruction using Canvas and Google Meets.

Meals will be available to all children 18 years of age and younger at school locations from 9 – 10 a.m. daily. Meals will be delivered to specific bus stops on Thursday, January 20th, Monday, January 24th, Wednesday, January 26th and Friday, January 28th. These dates, bus stops and times will be listed in the Breaking News of the district website.

