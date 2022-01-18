Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Liberty County School System moving to virtual learning for all students

(Liberty County School System)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is moving to virtual learning for all students from Jan. 20-28.

According to the school system, the decision was made due to staff shortages and the rise of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The school system said students will follow their regular daily schedule during these virtual learning days. Teachers will continue to provide virtual instruction using Canvas and Google Meets.

Meals will be available to all children 18 years of age and younger at school locations from 9 – 10 a.m. daily. Meals will be delivered to specific bus stops on Thursday, January 20th, Monday, January 24th, Wednesday, January 26th and Friday, January 28th. These dates, bus stops and times will be listed in the Breaking News of the district website.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael files motion for new trial

Latest News

Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.
Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.
Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.
Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.
Screven Co. road closed due to washout
FILE PHOTO: A generic picture of a road closure sign.
President Street detour this weekend as repair work begins on railroad crossing