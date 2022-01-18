Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

New building for cyber security training in the Lowcountry

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Education in the Lowcountry is taking another step forward. WTOC’s Tyler Manion tells us about the plans to venture into the world of cyber education.

The City of Beaufort paid $2.3 million for a 24,000 square foot building back in August. Now, we know it will become the South Coast Cyber Center headquarters.

“High skill, high wage jobs that will lift our economy and provide opportunities not only for our students that are here in school - in high school - for veterans that are leaving the military, and for those who want to relocate here,” South Coast Cyber Center Chairman Warren Parker said.

This building, known locally as the Bridges building, housed the Boys and Girls Club for a while but now it has a new mission.

“To develop an educated cybersecurity workforce. To develop that workforce in order to attract business, cyber security businesses into our region,” Parker said.

Chairman Parker believes this new headquarters could make Beaufort a cyber security hub in the area, and is hopeful it will be operational soon.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael files motion for new trial

Latest News

Savannah mayor says St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
Screven Co. road closed due to washout
Screven Co. road closed due to washout
New building for cyber security training in the Lowcountry
New building for cyber security training in the Lowcountry
Savannah mayor says St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
Savannah mayor says St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on