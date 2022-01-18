New building for cyber security training in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Education in the Lowcountry is taking another step forward. WTOC’s Tyler Manion tells us about the plans to venture into the world of cyber education.

The City of Beaufort paid $2.3 million for a 24,000 square foot building back in August. Now, we know it will become the South Coast Cyber Center headquarters.

“High skill, high wage jobs that will lift our economy and provide opportunities not only for our students that are here in school - in high school - for veterans that are leaving the military, and for those who want to relocate here,” South Coast Cyber Center Chairman Warren Parker said.

This building, known locally as the Bridges building, housed the Boys and Girls Club for a while but now it has a new mission.

“To develop an educated cybersecurity workforce. To develop that workforce in order to attract business, cyber security businesses into our region,” Parker said.

Chairman Parker believes this new headquarters could make Beaufort a cyber security hub in the area, and is hopeful it will be operational soon.

