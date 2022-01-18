New Hampstead K8 School opens in West Chatham County

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Students are having class Tuesday inside of a brand new K-8 school in one of the fastest growing areas in the Savannah-Chatham County School System.

The new building is located near New Hampstead High School and is actually connected by a walking path that gives the two schools a more campus-like atmosphere.

New Hampstead K8 School was funded through ESPLOST and cost about $42,500,000. Inside are 93 classrooms which will accommodate 1,500 students.

The majority of students starting Tuesday will be coming from Godley Station K8, which was above capacity. That is where the students have been attending class since the beginning of the school year. But starting Jan. 18, they will be able to use their new school for the very first time.

This has been a much anticipated project for the district to help with overcrowding as the West Chatham County area continues to grow. SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will be at the school Tuesday to mark the occasion and give a tour to media.

