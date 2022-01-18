Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael files motion for new trial

Latest News

Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.
Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
Senate hopeful smokes pot in campaign ad, slams race disparities in arrests
Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.
Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster