Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Over 18 miles of river front are now protected for the foreseeable future in the Lowcountry thanks to a big purchase.

At the end of December, Beaufort County bought a conservation easement on 2,000 acres of land, meaning no matter who owns the land, it cannot be developed on.

“The fact that we can say for future generations that they will be able to fish and swim in clean, protected, and unpolluted waters is an incredible thing,” Beaufort County Director of Land Protection, Kate Schaefer said.

The environmental impacts weren’t the only motivation for this though. She says this land had been on the local armed forces radar for a while.

“This was always a high priority target for the military and for Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort,” Schaefer said.

She says it will protect their airspace, making the overall benefits of these 2,067 acres to great to pass up.

“The opportunity to protect such a large parcel that met natural resource criteria and the marine corps air station Beaufort’s priority criteria, was really an incredible opportunity,” Schaefer said.

A chance taken that will allow this beautiful land to stay just that.

“The conservation easement that is now placed on the property will stay forever, so it will be protected from here on out,” Schaefer said.

The deal cost in total $5.8 million and was split evenly between the Department of Defense and Beaufort County taxpayers, each paying $2.9 million of it.

