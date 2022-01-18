Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Over 2,000-acre conservation easement purchased in Beaufort Co.

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Over 18 miles of river front are now protected for the foreseeable future in the Lowcountry thanks to a big purchase.

At the end of December, Beaufort County bought a conservation easement on 2,000 acres of land, meaning no matter who owns the land, it cannot be developed on.

“The fact that we can say for future generations that they will be able to fish and swim in clean, protected, and unpolluted waters is an incredible thing,” Beaufort County Director of Land Protection, Kate Schaefer said.

The environmental impacts weren’t the only motivation for this though. She says this land had been on the local armed forces radar for a while.

“This was always a high priority target for the military and for Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort,” Schaefer said.

She says it will protect their airspace, making the overall benefits of these 2,067 acres to great to pass up.

“The opportunity to protect such a large parcel that met natural resource criteria and the marine corps air station Beaufort’s priority criteria, was really an incredible opportunity,” Schaefer said.

A chance taken that will allow this beautiful land to stay just that.

“The conservation easement that is now placed on the property will stay forever, so it will be protected from here on out,” Schaefer said.

The deal cost in total $5.8 million and was split evenly between the Department of Defense and Beaufort County taxpayers, each paying $2.9 million of it.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael files motion for new trial

Latest News

Savannah mayor says St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
Screven Co. road closed due to washout
Screven Co. road closed due to washout
New building for cyber security training in the Lowcountry
New building for cyber security training in the Lowcountry
Savannah mayor says St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
Savannah mayor says St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
New building for cyber security training in the Lowcountry