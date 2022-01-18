Sky Cams
President Street detour this weekend as repair work begins on railroad crossing

FILE PHOTO: A generic picture of a road closure sign.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A detour will be in place over the weekend along President Street as construction is done on the railroad crossing.

According to a news release from Chatham County, the short line railroad owner WATCO, has scheduled upgrades and repair work for the railroad crossing across President Street adjacent to the Truman Parkway between Jan. 21-25.

President Street will be closed at the crossing beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, and will remain closed until the work is complete.

WATCO anticipates completing the work and re-opening the road on Tuesday, Jan. 25 by 5 a.m.

The detour plan is below:

*(Chatham County)

