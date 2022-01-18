Taking Care of Business: Saints & Shamrocks surviving on more than luck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saints and Shamrocks in Savannah is certainly anything but a newcomer to the business scene.

“We’re getting ready to celebrate 30 years in February and we are very excited about this milestone,” said owner Hope Ebberwein.

For the past 13 years this is where you’ll find Hope. Like many business owners, Hope has done her best to weather the ongoing pandemic.

“The past few years have definitely been a challenge, but one we have risen too I think at Saints & Shamrocks.”

Of course, for a store with Shamrock in the name you can imagine they’ve been dealt a tough hand lately.

“No Irish Festival no St. Patrick’s Day for two years is unheard of. It’s never happened before,” Hope says.

But despite missing on the big crowds surrounding St. Patrick’s Day Hope says she’s felt the benefit of living in a beautiful city.

“I think one of the things that has helped us stay firm is that Savannah is a desirable city to visit. We’re easy to drive to so we’ve had a lot of visitors come by car who just needed a change of scenery.”

That being said, “we are ready for a parade! We are looking forward to nice crowds, lots of visitors, a beautiful happy healthy spring,” said Hope.

A solution to one problem, followed by another challenge, “shipping issues.”

Hope says it’s limited how many items they get from each order, if they get them at all.

Plus, dealing with additional shipping surcharges.

“Small businesses are really absorbing a lot of expenses to try and stay above water. So, anytime you shop small you really are helping you community,” Hope said.

Despite the constant setbacks Hope, is well, keeping hope and maybe learning a little along the way.

“Teaching us patience, new ways of doing business and you know, we’re in it together and we just have to keep working towards the common goal which is to have a healthy happy society.”

