TUESDAY | Freezing morning gives way to a cool afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s a freezing start with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Freezing temperatures and widespread frost linger through the heart of the morning commute.

Give yourself an extra few minutes to clear frost off your windshield, if you parked outside last night.

Under lots of sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-50s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 50s between 1 and 3 p.m. Temperatures cool, quickly, again this evening. Savannah will be back in the 40s by 6 or 7 p.m. and more widespread frost is expected early Wednesday morning. A gradual warming trend continues Wednesday afternoon and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s are in the forecast by Thursday afternoon.

Tracking a risk of wintry weather later this week -

Thursday is ‘cold front day’! The chance of rain ramps up in the afternoon and evening as the front slowly moves through. Colder air filters in Thursday night and Friday and the storm track remains nearby. It remains possible that persistent rain could transition to freezing, sleet (less likely, but still possible, some light snow) at some point later Friday or early Saturday. Details remain uncertain.

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days; simply keep a closer-than-normal eye on the forecasts. We will keep you updated as the forecast becomes clearer.

Stay warm,

Cutter

