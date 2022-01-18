Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

TUESDAY | Freezing morning gives way to a cool afternoon!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s a freezing start with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Freezing temperatures and widespread frost linger through the heart of the morning commute.

Give yourself an extra few minutes to clear frost off your windshield, if you parked outside last night.

Under lots of sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-50s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 50s between 1 and 3 p.m. Temperatures cool, quickly, again this evening. Savannah will be back in the 40s by 6 or 7 p.m. and more widespread frost is expected early Wednesday morning. A gradual warming trend continues Wednesday afternoon and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s are in the forecast by Thursday afternoon.

Tracking a risk of wintry weather later this week -

Thursday is ‘cold front day’! The chance of rain ramps up in the afternoon and evening as the front slowly moves through. Colder air filters in Thursday night and Friday and the storm track remains nearby. It remains possible that persistent rain could transition to freezing, sleet (less likely, but still possible, some light snow) at some point later Friday or early Saturday. Details remain uncertain.

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days; simply keep a closer-than-normal eye on the forecasts. We will keep you updated as the forecast becomes clearer.

Stay warm,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police say four people are injured after a shooting on Graydon Street.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Graydon Street in Savannah
One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in Claxton.
Teenager killed after shooting at house party in Claxton
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael files motion for new trial
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Even the islands just about freezing Tuesday morning
Jamie's 5pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 01-17-2022
*
MONDAY | Dress for a cold, windy morning and chilly afternoon!
It's a windy Monday morning!
VIDEO FORECAST | Cold, windy Martin Luther King Jr. Day