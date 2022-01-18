Wayne County schools will move to hybrid learning schedule

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System is moving to a hybrid learning schedule for all schools in the district.

Changes were made to Jesup Elementary previously, but now every school in the school system will move to the hybrid model.

The switch to hybrid learning will start on Jan. 20 and last through Jan. 28 at this time.

More from the school system is below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.