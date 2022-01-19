Chatham Co. leaders in disagreement over TSPLOST vote timing

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Plans for a new transportation tax in Chatham County hit a bit of a roadblock Wednesday morning.

Elected leaders are hoping to put a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax measure for voters to decide on this year. But there’s a disagreement on when voters should get to decide.

County and municipal leaders, along with the business and development community had been on the same page that a referendum in May was the way to go.

But Monday morning, the president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority said that changed when David Perdue decided to run for governor, creating a high-profile GOP contest during the May primary - a development he thinks could result in TSPLOST being voted down.

“And that’s a county-wide election that’s going to drive out a lot of conservative voters in Savannah. And last time I checked that block does not like tax increases,” Savannah Economic Development Authority President/CEO Trip Tollison said.

While saying he’s flexible and willing to look at moving the referendum to November, County Chairman Chester Ellis says his concern is the November ballot might be too full for a TSPLOST vote to get voters’ attention.

“Folks who work with the voter folks can tell you, a lot of times a referendum and stuff at the bottom don’t even get checked, don’t even get looked at, cause folks get tired or trying to decide up top what’s going on,” Ellis said.

To get TSPLOST voted on in May, the exact wording of the ballot would have to be submitted to the Board of Elections by Feb. 22. And before that can be done, each city and town in the county has to hand in a list of their priority projects.

So far, all of them except Savannah have done so. But Savannah’s city manager says they’ve done the work to identify projects.

“And we’re going to have those conversations, that’s going to be a pretty transparent process in terms of the list that we’re putting together to be a part of whatever potential referendum we have for TSPLOST,” Savannah City Manager Jay Melder said.

Melder says the city would like to see stronger commitments in TSPLOST to county-wide transportation. Right now, only $2 million of the projected $420 million TSPLOST funds are earmarked for Chatham Area Transit.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.