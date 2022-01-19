FIRST ALERT: Cold rain, risk of freezing rain and ice are in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A period of cold, wet weather is forecast to settle into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

Cold rain may transition to freezing rain Friday afternoon or evening. Ice may form on bridges, overpasses, trees and powerlines - creating hazardous travel for a period of time. The greatest risk of accumulating ice and dicey travel is Friday morning through mid-Saturday morning.

It is important to remember that even a few hundredths of an inch of ice can create dangerous road conditions.

TIMELINE:

A cold front slowly moves through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday afternoon and evening. Light rain showers will increase from northwest, to southeast, during the late morning and afternoon. Thursday afternoon is forecast to be mild. Temperatures cool back into the upper 40s and 50s by mid-evening as damp weather becomes widespread.

SNAPSHOT | Nice weather prevails today & a big chunk of Thursday before colder, wetter weather builds in. We'll wake up to upper 30s and 40s, breezy winds and rain Friday morning. **Freezing rain is possible Friday evening through Saturday morning. Forecast is on #WTOCDaybreak! pic.twitter.com/VcREaFYD0T — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 19, 2022

We’ll wake up to areas of light rain, much colder temperatures and breezy winds Friday morning. Temperatures will cool through the day Friday. Many neighborhoods north of I-16 will be in the 30s by mid-afternoon Friday.

At some point, temperatures will cool to, or just below, freezing late Friday afternoon or evening. At that point, rain will start freezing on contact with elevated surfaces; bridges, overpasses, trees, roofs, powerlines, etc. Travel will become more hazardous and you should stay off the roads.

Snow will not occur and the potential for sleet is minimal. This will, primarily, be a risk of freezing rain.

The risk of icy weather lingers through sunrise Saturday. We’ll dry out, and eventually clear out a bit, through Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm safely above freezing during the day Saturday.

Mostly clear, very cold weather settles in Saturday night. Moisture should be all gone from roads, trees, etc., by then. Travel should be just fine Saturday night.

A forecast like this is especially uncertain. Stay tuned for updates and check the latest forecast before hitting the road Friday afternoon or evening.

