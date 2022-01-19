Ga. Department of Transportation keeping close eye on wintry weather threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Road crews across Georgia are keeping a close eye on the weather.

As the chance of severe winter weather gets closer, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) official say they’re watching and preparing. In the meantime, they say there’s something you can do to help keep a bad situation from getting worse.

Many can still remember the last severe wintry weather for our region back in 2018 when snow and ice blanketed the ground.

Jill Nagel, with GDOT, said their most likely concern is ice building up on bridges and overpasses because of cold air passing underneath. She says they’ll have equipment positioned in the areas they expect to see ice or sleet.

But she also asks drivers to monitor conditions and avoid any unnecessary trips on the road during and after the storm so crews can get them safe again.

“It helps us do our job with less traffic, especially if we do have this weather event and we’re spreading brine and salting the roadways,” Nagel said.

She said they’ll have crews around the state on stand-by to come to our region if they’re needed.

