Homer Bell, longtime Candler County sheriff, passes away

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sheriff Homer Bell served Candler County for 34 years and many remember him as an “old school” sheriff who governed as much from the heart as from the lawbook.

“He was honest. He was expressive. You never had to wonder what he was thinking,” retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent John Edwards said.

“If he could help somebody and make the situation better, and make it work better for the community, he would do that,” said Billy Trappnell, the former mayor of Metter.

WTOC followed him and his deputies in a search for an escaped inmate back in 2015. He served from 1981 until later that year.

“He personified the small town country sheriff, and he might have been the last country sheriff.”

“He would always tell me how uneducated he was. I told him, ‘There’s not a university in the country that gives degrees in common sense.’ Homer had a lot of common sense.”

