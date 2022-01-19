Local non-profit gives neglected dog a second chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A small dog barely able to move due to severe neglect, is now getting a second chance thanks to a local non-profit.

“He’s happy, he’s spunky,” says Nancy Pashman.

“He’s also very bright and curious,” adds her husband Louis.

But not long ago, it was quite a different story.

“I’ve seen a lot of severe neglect cases, but this is probably one of the worst,” said Georgia Rescue, Rehabilitation & Relocation (G.R.R.R.) Director Perry Brandon.

When was first found wandering a neighborhood in Effingham County, “honestly the fur was so incredibly matted it was actually like cast material on his legs and on his body,” Brandon says.

The non-profit animal rescue and adoption service getting right to work, with a little help.

“The groomer then worked on him and really did an incredible rehabilitation,” said Brandon.

Jake & foster mom Nancy Pashman (Sam Bauman WTOC)

From there Jake went to a foster family.

“So, he’s living a life of luxury?” I asked.

“He’s living the life he should be,” responded Nancy.

The Pashmans and Jake becoming fast friends.

“He’s just like a shadow for us, follows us around the house,” Nancy says.

Perhaps clinging close to something he had once only dreamed of experiencing, love.

“Looking at his before pictures I would imagine people seeing him would find him unapproachable and knowing how sweet he is, I think that’s the part that bothers me the most. He was really just waiting for somebody,” said Nancy.

While this story has a happy ending, Brandon knows there are others like Jake, still waiting.

“How many more dogs are out there that we never really see that are in that condition.”

So, they’ll keep searching, and with your help give them all the life they deserve.

Brandon says they haven’t been able to find the person responsible for the neglect, but no one has claimed him and Jake will be up for adoption soon.

