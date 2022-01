SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 81-year-old woman.

Police say Willie Mae Williams was last seen leaving the area of Gateway Boulevard at I-95 around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 in a 2004 Ford Ranger with Georgia tag BNX2909.

If you see Williams, please call 911 immediately.

